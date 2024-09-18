Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target Cut to C$34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Standpoint Research upped their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Strathcona Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strathcona Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$34.25.

SCR opened at C$28.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 11.09. Strathcona Resources has a 12-month low of C$20.16 and a 12-month high of C$37.69.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$992.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$978.00 million. Strathcona Resources had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Strathcona Resources will post 4.0757143 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In other Strathcona Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Seipert acquired 5,000 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,500.00. In other news, Director Navjeet Dhillon bought 3,455 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,696.25. Also, Senior Officer Scott Seipert purchased 5,000 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,500.00. Insiders own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

