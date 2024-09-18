Strix Group (LON:KETL) Trading Down 5.5%

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.04). 1,704,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 479,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.60 ($1.10).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.04. The firm has a market cap of £181.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,128.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.96.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

