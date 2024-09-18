Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 5,039 shares.The stock last traded at $5.69 and had previously closed at $6.06.

Studio City International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $631.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

