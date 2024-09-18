Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Trading Up 50%

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 476,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 262,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Sulliden Mining Capital Stock Up 50.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Sulliden Mining Capital Company Profile

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, and precious metals. It holds 100% interest in the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering an area of 334 hectares located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

