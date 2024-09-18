SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Down to $9.82

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $9.45. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 18,810 shares changing hands.

SunCar Technology Group Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently raised its position in SunCar Technology Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SunCar Technology Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.