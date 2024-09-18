Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,614,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,713,977.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $160.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,732,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,101,844. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $44,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

