Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $433.55 and last traded at $455.05. Approximately 1,841,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,355,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $457.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective (down previously from $729.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $605.89 and its 200-day moving average is $795.90.

Shares of Super Micro Computer are set to split on Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

