Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 2%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $460.95 and last traded at $448.02. Approximately 2,306,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 8,309,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $439.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $454.00 price target (down previously from $729.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $693.00 to $438.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.88.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $795.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Super Micro Computer shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 23.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.