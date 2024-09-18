Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 155214781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Supply@ME Capital Trading Up 12.5 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.02. The firm has a market cap of £6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.54.
About Supply@ME Capital
Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
