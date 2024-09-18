Susan C. Jones Purchases 1,230 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$162.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,324.82.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$159.34. 1,042,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,555. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$158.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$167.15. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.8716518 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

CNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$192.00 to C$181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$174.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNR

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.