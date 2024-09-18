Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.28

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.28 and last traded at $31.28, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $509.05 million during the quarter.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still’s disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

