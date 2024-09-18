Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVCPW remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,488. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

