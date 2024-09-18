Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ IVCPW remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,488. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.
About Swiftmerge Acquisition
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Swiftmerge Acquisition
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.