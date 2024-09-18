Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.54

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.54 and last traded at $65.37, with a volume of 1896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Swisscom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $335.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.28.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

