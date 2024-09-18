Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $167.23 and last traded at $167.23. Approximately 3,653,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 15,660,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day moving average of $157.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

