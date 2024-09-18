Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 0.8%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $168.96 and last traded at $168.77. 2,308,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 15,592,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.35.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

