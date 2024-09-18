Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Price Up 3%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.88. 19,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 725,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TNGX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $924.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $5,386,174.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,651,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,596,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $5,386,174.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,651,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,596,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $982,183.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,643.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,820,042 shares of company stock valued at $18,273,107. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,471,000. Finally, Braslyn Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

