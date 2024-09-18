Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.70

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 89.70 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 89.70 ($1.18), with a volume of 1006413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.16).

Target Healthcare REIT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.89. The company has a market capitalization of £550.15 million, a P/E ratio of 985.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

Target Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 31 December 2023 comprised 98 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £911.1 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.