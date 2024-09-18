Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $147.33

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.33 ($1.95) and traded as high as GBX 166.05 ($2.19). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 165.55 ($2.19), with a volume of 6,866,182 shares trading hands.
TW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.79. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 14,285.71%.
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
