Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Announces Dividend of $0.56

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.5571 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Shares of TWODY stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. 260,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,926. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

