Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Announces Dividend of $0.56

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.5571 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Taylor Wimpey Price Performance
Shares of TWODY stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. 260,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,926. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $22.75.
About Taylor Wimpey
