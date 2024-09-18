TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima Buys 555 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$62.82 per share, with a total value of C$34,865.66.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$62.78. 1,048,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,151,704. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.95. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$44.70 and a 12 month high of C$64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4633124 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRP. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ATB Capital increased their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TC Energy

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.