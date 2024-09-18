TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTI. Susquehanna upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.38.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

