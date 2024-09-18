Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $76.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tecnoglass traded as high as $68.95 and last traded at $66.99, with a volume of 328165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.57.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,964,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Tecnoglass by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 219.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 218,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 149,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $219.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

