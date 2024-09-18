Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 12533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.76%.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

