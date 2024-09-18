Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,802,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 894,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 138,761 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,819 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 292,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TDS opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.81. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

