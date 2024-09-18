Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.61

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 46125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Telia Company AB (publ)

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,050.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

