Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Up 7.3%

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $52.81. Approximately 732,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,227,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.50.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter worth approximately $160,048,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter worth approximately $142,605,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter worth approximately $128,133,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter worth approximately $54,289,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter worth approximately $32,685,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

