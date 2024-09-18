Tern (LON:TERN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.15

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02), with a volume of 2325150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).

Tern Stock Up 9.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.27 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

About Tern

(Get Free Report)

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), Machine Learning (“ML”), Virtual/Augmented Reality (“VR/AR”) and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.