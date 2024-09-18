Terna (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.21

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 3031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

Terna Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

