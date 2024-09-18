TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Insider Sells C$530,000.00 in Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) insider Charles Pellerin sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.00, for a total value of C$530,000.00.

TerraVest Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

TVK traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$99.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,270. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.67. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$30.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$85.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.21). TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of C$238.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 4.4472247 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

TVK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised TerraVest Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins set a C$95.00 price target on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 target price on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Further Reading

