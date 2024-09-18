Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 million, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.64.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

