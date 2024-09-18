Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.83

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 1600839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Several brokerages have commented on TSCDY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

