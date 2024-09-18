Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 2.3%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $223.53 and last traded at $225.10. 18,582,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 96,376,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.93. The stock has a market cap of $724.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.