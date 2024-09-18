Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 0.5%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $231.62 and last traded at $229.06. Approximately 18,083,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 95,975,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

Tesla Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.16 and its 200-day moving average is $194.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,089,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 19.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,003 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

