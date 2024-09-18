Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $899.78

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $899.78 and last traded at $899.78, with a volume of 52557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $873.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $818.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $690.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $996,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at about $3,770,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1,110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

