Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.91.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

