Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 13.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Pool by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Pool by 2,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 115.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 16.8% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL opened at $371.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.93. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

