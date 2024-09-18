Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.93 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 448,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,868 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at $239,310.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at $341,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPW opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

