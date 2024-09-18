Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.94 Million Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Century Communities worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at $972,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $855,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 22.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Century Communities news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,858.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Communities Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CCS stock opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

