Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 455 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.06% of Graham worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Graham by 1.4% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Graham by 175.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham during the second quarter valued at $3,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Graham Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GHC stock opened at $785.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $759.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $739.32. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $563.39 and a 1 year high of $822.18.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

