Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 6,489 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in CarMax by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in CarMax by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CarMax

CarMax Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE KMX opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.53.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. CarMax’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.