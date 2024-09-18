TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Up 5.2%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.96. Approximately 2,060,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,615,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 2.21.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The business had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $58,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 34.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

