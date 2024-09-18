TG Therapeutics’ (TGTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. 1,970,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 2.21. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $58,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 34.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

