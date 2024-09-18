The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Down 9.3% in August

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 17,640,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.81.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $733,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,141,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,250,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,969,673 shares of company stock valued at $71,897,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.32. 1,838,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,162. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

