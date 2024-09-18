The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Sells C$1,328,613.78 in Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 10,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.82, for a total value of C$1,328,613.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DSG traded up C$2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$136.83. 55,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,247. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$135.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$130.20. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$95.03 and a 52-week high of C$143.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

