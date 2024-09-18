The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Whitbread (LON:WTB) to Neutral

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.48) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 39 ($0.52) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($55.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,746.67 ($36.28).

LON WTB traded down GBX 34 ($0.45) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,095 ($40.89). 884,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,347. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,934.38, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,723 ($35.97) and a one year high of GBX 3,714 ($49.06). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,894.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,021.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

