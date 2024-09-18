The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Whitbread (LON:WTB) to Neutral

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.48) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 39 ($0.52) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($55.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,746.67 ($36.28).
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
