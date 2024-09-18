The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 505 ($6.67) to GBX 510 ($6.74) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 611.60 ($8.08).
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
