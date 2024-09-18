The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LGL opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. The LGL Group had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LGL Free Report ) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

