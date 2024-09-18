The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Up 8.7% in August

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 312.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HYB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. 173,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,806. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44.

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

