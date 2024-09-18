The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok Sells 3,000 Shares

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.65, for a total transaction of C$154,950.00.

North West Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NWC traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$50.75. The company had a trading volume of 44,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,307. The North West Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$33.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.65. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.02. North West had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3409536 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North West Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. North West’s payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

