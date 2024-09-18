The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.96

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 59186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

